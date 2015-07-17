FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries in merger talks with OCI -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 17, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries in merger talks with OCI -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc is in advanced merger talks with Amsterdam-listed chemical company OCI NV, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The tie-up could be reached as early as this month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of CF Industries, which has a market value of about $14.8 billion, were up 7.4 percent at $67.22 after the report.

Both CF Industries and OCI were not immediately available to comment on the report.(on.wsj.com/1REe7bJ)

The terms of the deal the two companies are discussing are unclear, and a transaction may not materialize, the WSJ said.

The deal may be structured as a so-called inversion -- a type of combination in which CF Industries moves its tax headquarters abroad, the Journal said.

OCI’s market capitalization was $5.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) based on the company’s outstanding shares as of Dec. 30.

$1 = $1.0000 Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.