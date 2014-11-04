Nassef Sawiris says will ramp up Egypt investment after tax victory

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris said on Tuesday his company, OCI, would make “huge” investments in Egypt following the resolution of a tax dispute between its subsidiary, Orascom Construction Industries , and the tax authority.

“Our first investment is going to be presented to the government this week for a multi-billion dollar project related to the power sector in partnership with a prominent Middle Eastern group,” Sawiris, one of the richest men in the country, told Reuters.

Egypt’s economy is struggling to rebuild following more than three years of political turmoil which has scared away tourists and foreign investors. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)