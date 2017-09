Dec 11 (Reuters) - Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :

* Awarded long-term agreement in excess of 90 million Swiss francs ($93.06 million)

* Oerlikon’s Surface Solutions Segment has been awarded a ten-year long-term agreement by Snecma

* Agreement is for supply of LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)