a year ago
Plasma donor rejected for schizophrenia can sue under ADA: 10th Circuit
July 13, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Plasma donor rejected for schizophrenia can sue under ADA: 10th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A man with borderline schizophrenia can sue Octapharma Plasma under the Americans with Disabilities Act for refusing to buy his plasma, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A divided panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that plasma donation centers (PDCs) are "service establishments" covered by Title III of the ADA, which bans disability discrimination by places of public accommodation, reversing a federal magistrate judge in Utah.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29wClkX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
