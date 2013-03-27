FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Octo Telematics looks for a buyer - source
March 27, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Octo Telematics looks for a buyer - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Octo Telematics, an Italy-based company that makes vehicle recording devices for the auto insurance market, is looking for a buyer and will send information to potential bidders in the second part of April, a person close to the matter said.

“The bigger private equity funds are interested because it’s a company that is doing well in a high-growth sector,” said the source who requested anonymity.

Octo Telematics, present in 26 countries, makes “clear boxes” which measure and report back on the mileage and how well a car is driven. Installing a clear box can help reduce auto insurance costs.

Octo Telematics declined to comment.

The company, 65 percent controlled by Italian investment fund Charme II, had sales of 72 million euros ($92 million) in 2011 and is expected to post revenues of almost 100 million euros in 2012.

Amadeus Capital Partners and R Capital Management of Rothschild together hold 25 percent of its capital.

“The financial shareholders should sell all their shares,” the source said, adding that the advisor was Goldman Sachs .

