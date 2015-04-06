FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocular Therapeutix eye drug misses a main goal in second late-stage study
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ocular Therapeutix eye drug misses a main goal in second late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc says its lead eye drug failed to meet one of the main goals in a second late-stage study.

The drug, OTX-DP, was effective in reducing pain in patients who had cataract surgery, but failed to reduce the inflammation in the eyes, the company said.

Both endpoints needed to be met for the trial to be considered successful, Ocular Therapeutix said.

Trading in the company’s stock was halted on the Nasdaq.

Ocular Therapeutix said in March that the drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients in a first late-stage trial. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.