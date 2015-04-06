FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ocular's eye drug misses a main goal in second late-stage study
April 6, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ocular's eye drug misses a main goal in second late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share movement, details from the statement)

April 6 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc said its lead eye drug failed to meet one of the main goals in a second late-stage study.

Shares of the company, which in March said the drug met both goals in a first late-stage trial, fell 27 percent in extended trading on Monday.

The drug, OTX-DP, was effective in reducing pain in patients who had cataract surgery, but failed to reduce inflammation in the eyes, the company said.

Both endpoints needed to be met for the trial to be considered successful, Ocular Therapeutix said.

The company said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the trial results.

Ocular is also testing the drug for treating inflammation related to dry eye. A mid-stage trial was started in January.

The company’s shares closed down 6.3 percent at $38.30. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

