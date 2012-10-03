FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ocwen to buy Homeward Residential from WL Ross for $750 mln
October 3, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Ocwen to buy Homeward Residential from WL Ross for $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp will buy Homeward Residential Holdings Inc from private equity firm WL Ross & Co LLC in a deal valued at about $750 million.

Ocwen will pay $588 million in cash and offer $162 million convertible stock to buy the company, which services 422,000 mortgage loans, it said in a statement.

The deal is expected to immediately add to Ocwen’s earnings.

Ocwen shares were up 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $28.96 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

