FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homeowners fight to revive RICO lawsuit over Ocwen inspections
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 18, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Homeowners fight to revive RICO lawsuit over Ocwen inspections

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Homeowners accusing mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp of charging them unnecessary default-related fees are asking a U.S. appeals court to revive their lawsuit, arguing that they have adequately alleged a fraudulent scheme.

Filed last year in Los Angeles federal court by lawyer Daniel Alberstone on behalf of a group of homeowners across the nation, the suit accused Ocwen of opportunistically ordering and then charging property inspections to borrowers in default. It sought damages for violations of several California state and federal laws, including the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H8iabS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.