Homeowners fight to revive RICO lawsuit over Ocwen inspections

Homeowners accusing mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp of charging them unnecessary default-related fees are asking a U.S. appeals court to revive their lawsuit, arguing that they have adequately alleged a fraudulent scheme.

Filed last year in Los Angeles federal court by lawyer Daniel Alberstone on behalf of a group of homeowners across the nation, the suit accused Ocwen of opportunistically ordering and then charging property inspections to borrowers in default. It sought damages for violations of several California state and federal laws, including the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H8iabS