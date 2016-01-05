FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit revives debt collection lawsuit against Ocwen
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit revives debt collection lawsuit against Ocwen

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 5 -

Claims that mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) by trying to collect debts previously discharged in bankruptcy are not trumped by the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

In a decision Monday, a three-judge appellate panel overturned a lower court’s dismissal of a 2014 lawsuit filed by New York resident Donna Garfield, who accused Ocwen of illegally demanding payment of thousands of dollars in mortgage debt she did not owe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OwQTB9

