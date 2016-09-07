Ocwen customers' racketeering lawsuit headed for trial

A lawsuit accusing Ocwen Loan Servicing and a Florida company of deceptively enrolling homeowners in unwanted home warranty plans is headed to trial after a federal judge in Brooklyn rejected a motion to send the dispute to binding arbitration.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered a trial on the limited question of whether homeowners entered into valid contracts for the warranty plans and are thus bound by an agreement to arbitrate any disputes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cpP8Ii