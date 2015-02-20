FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund BlueMountain sends second default notice to Ocwen affiliate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 20, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund BlueMountain sends second default notice to Ocwen affiliate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management LLC sent a second default notice to an affiliate of mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp over certain notes it holds.

HLSS Servicer Advance Receivables Trust, a key funding source for Ocwen and a unit of Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd , was served a notice last month.

BlueMountain said on Thursday recent downgrades of Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC’s servicer quality by Moody’s Investors Service Inc and Fitch Ratings Inc automatically gave rise to defaults.

Ocwen and Home Loan Servicing Solutions said on Wednesday that no other noteholders agree with BlueMountain’s allegations.

Ocwen has been battered with problems including penalties from the New York financial regulator in December and issues with the California’s Department of Business Oversight, which sought to suspend its license to operate in the state.

The Andrew Feldstein-run hedge fund held short position against Ocwen and Home Loan Servicing Solutions in January.

Ocwen shares were down about 2 percent at 9.83 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange and Home Loan Servicing Solutions’ shares were down 1.7 percent at $16.93 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.