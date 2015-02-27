FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocwen loses two mortgage loan servicing contracts after default
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Ocwen loses two mortgage loan servicing contracts after default

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it received a notice from a trustee terminating its services for two pools of securitized mortgage loans.

The company’s shares fell 11.9 percent to $8.61 in afternoon trading.

The pooling and servicing agreements, represent $260 million, or 0.07 percent of company’s overall servicing portfolio, Ocwen said on Friday.

Ocwen said the termination stems from an event of default triggered when the company’s servicer ratings were downgraded in October 2014.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded Ocwen's credit rating to 'B2' from 'B1' after the New York Department of Financial Services alleged that the company sent backdated foreclosures letters to borrowers. (bit.ly/1uag9Wb)

Ocwen said it expected financial impact of the termination to be immaterial to its overall financial condition.

Bloomberg in its report said the trustee was Wells Fargo & Co. (bloom.bg/1Dw8RfP)

Up to Thursday’s close, Ocwen’s stock had lost about 63 percent of its value since October.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.