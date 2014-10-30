FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mortgage servicer Ocwen posts loss due to legal costs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Mortgage servicer Ocwen posts loss due to legal costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp swung to a quarterly loss as the mortgage servicer set aside $100 million for a potential settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over allegations of backdated foreclosure letters.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $76.2 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $54.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $513.7 million. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.