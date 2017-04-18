Ocwen asks judge to throw out securities fraud lawsuit

Lawyers for mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial have asked a federal judge to toss a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors by hiding servicing misconduct and potential conflicts of interest in 2013 and 2014.

In a motion on Monday in a West Palm Beach federal court, Ocwen's lawyers said they have produced over a million pages of documents in the long-running case and plaintiffs have still not been able to find evidence supporting their fraud claims. The lawyers asked for a judgment in Ocwen's favor before trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oSFaqm