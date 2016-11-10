FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ocwen wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage balloon payments
November 10, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Ocwen wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage balloon payments

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Ocwen Loan Servicing of secretly adding onerous terms to mortgages of homeowners who had their loans modified to lower monthly payments.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said homeowners did not have standing to sue because they did not show how they were injured by Ocwen's practices or how the practices breached mortgage agreements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eNgwC1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
