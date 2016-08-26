Ocwen wins dismissal of racketeering lawsuit over inspection fees

A federal judge has dismissed a racketeering lawsuit accusing mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp of overcharging thousands of homeowners for property inspections as well as taking kickbacks from the scheme.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in San Jose said the conduct described in the complaint was "extremely troubling," especially because it was bolstered by previous government consent orders.

