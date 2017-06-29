2nd Circuit rejects challenges to Connecticut renewables program
Connecticut’s renewable energy program does not violate the Federal Power Act or the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
A federal judge in Chicago has said he may order Ocwen Loan Servicing to make changes in the way it uses automated dialing to call its customers' cellphones but has asked the mortgage servicer for more information before he decides.
Responding to consumers' request for a preliminary injunction against the servicer, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Wednesday said he may grant "at least some" of the actions consumers are seeking but he wants information from Ocwen about costs and feasibility.
A federal appeals court tossed a lawsuit filed by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve the state's growing legal marijuana industry.