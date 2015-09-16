Judge clears $140 mln settlement of Ocwen insurance dispute

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to a $140 million settlement by Ocwen Loan Servicing and Assurant Inc resolving a class action over insurance that homeowners were forced to buy, overruling objections that the deal was unfair.

The order on Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman is a blow to objectors who argued that the settlement should be rejected because it requires homeowners to submit claims before they are compensated, a process that could curb the total amount paid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kmxg8t