Judge denies Ocwen's bid to end whistleblower lawsuit
May 26, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge denies Ocwen's bid to end whistleblower lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing will have to face trial on a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of filing false claims for hundreds of millions of dollars of government payments, a federal judge in Texas has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant rejected Ocwen’s motion to end the lawsuit, ruling that alleged false statements made by Ocwen could constitute a violation of the U.S. False Claims Act (FCA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25jq0Hq

