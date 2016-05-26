Judge denies Ocwen's bid to end whistleblower lawsuit

Mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing will have to face trial on a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of filing false claims for hundreds of millions of dollars of government payments, a federal judge in Texas has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant rejected Ocwen’s motion to end the lawsuit, ruling that alleged false statements made by Ocwen could constitute a violation of the U.S. False Claims Act (FCA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25jq0Hq