FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocwen to buy mortgage servicing rights from OneWest Bank for $2.53 bln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 4 years

Ocwen to buy mortgage servicing rights from OneWest Bank for $2.53 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp said it would buy mortgage servicing rights and related servicing advances from OneWest Bank for $2.53 billion.

Under the deal, Ocwen will purchase about $78 billion in unpaid principal balances of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) through a combination of cash and available credit.

The deal is expected to close in stages during the second half of the year, Ocwen said in a regulatory filing. ()

Both companies have agreed to set a termination fee of $50 million in case the deal does not go through.

Ocwen has been snapping up assets from banks that are eager to offload their mortgage servicing units as questionable foreclosure practices attract regulatory scrutiny.

Ocwen shares closed up 4 percent at $45.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. They were up about 2 percent in extended trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.