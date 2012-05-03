UPDATE 1-Ocwen 1st-qtr profit falls

* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs $0.21 year-ago

May 3 (Reuters) - Loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp posted a lower first-quarter profit, as costs doubled due to the company’s acquisitions of mortgage servicing businesses from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Ocwen earned $19.3 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $22.1 million, or 21 cents a share, a year.

Revenue, boosted by higher servicing and subservicing fees, rose 48 percent to $164.5 million.

Total operating expenses doubled to $86.1 million, on higher compensations and occupancy costs.

In the quarter, Ocwen incurred $16.1 million in transaction-related expenses related to its purchase of Litton Loan Servicing from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley’s Saxon Mortgage Services.

Mortgage servicers like Ocwen collect mortgage payments from borrowers and foreclose on properties. They also make advances to mortgage owners when a loan goes bad to cover things like principal and interest payments.

The company has benefited from large banks moving away from the servicing business as the lenders look to rid themselves of the accompanying regulatory scrutiny. Banks have had to agree to costly fixes to their foreclosure practices.

“We continue to see a healthy pipeline of potential new servicing transactions, and we expect to close additional transactions in coming months,” Chief Executive Ron Faris said in statement.

Atlanta-based Ocwen’s shares closed at $14.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.