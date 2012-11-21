FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hard drive maker OCZ says facing SEC probe
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Hard drive maker OCZ says facing SEC probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - OCZ Technology Group Inc said it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it received a subpoena requesting certain documents and information related to its Sep. 5 and Oct. 10 announcements.

The solid-state hard drive maker said on Sep. 5 that it expects revenue for the second quarter to fall below its forecast as a shortage of certain components hurt production.

OCZ on Oct. 10 said it was deferring reporting second-quarter results, and that quarterly revenue would be “materially lower” than its Sep. 5 forecast.

“Since we delayed the filing of our second quarter 10-Q, we had proactively contacted the Commission and have been expecting them to conduct an investigation,” Chief Executive Ralph Schmitt said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of the company, which have lost 62 percent of their value since Oct. 10, closed unchanged at $1.19 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.