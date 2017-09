Jan 14 (Reuters) - Odas Elektrik :

* Its unit Can Komur ve Insaat secures 116 million euros($137.23 million) credit from Yapikredi Bankasi and Halk Bankasi consortium

* Loan to be used for financing of thermal power plant investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)