FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German labour office sends teen to work in brothel
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 6, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

German labour office sends teen to work in brothel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A German teenager looking for a job was told to report for duty in a brothel by the local labour office, the Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman said she was horrified when she opened a job placement letter from the German Labour Office in Augsburg on Saturday informing her that it had lined up a waitressing job for her at the Augsburg Colosseum brothel.

“I was looking for a decent housekeeping job - not working at a brothel bar,” the young woman told the newspaper. “I was totally shocked when I read the letter. My mother even started screaming out loud when she read the letter.”

Prostitution is legal in Germany.

The head of the Augsburg labour office, Roland Fuerst, was quoted by the newspaper saying that the agency had made a mistake even though it knew the Colosseum is a brothel. He said that the agency should have first called the woman to check to see if she might be interested in the brothel job rather than simply sending her a letter. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.