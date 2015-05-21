FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police find lamb in a Munich brothel, and rescue it
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

German police find lamb in a Munich brothel, and rescue it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - German police detained a 25-year-old prostitute for keeping a three-week-old lamb named Birke as a pet in a Munich brothel, police said in a statement.

The woman was also briefly detained for drug possession - she and her lamb were discovered during a narcotics raid. Prostitution itself is legal in Germany. Keeping a lamb in a brothel evidently is not.

Police said the woman showed them a letter from veterinary authorities laying out the conditions in which a lamb should be raised. Those conditions did not include inside a brothel, so she was forbidden to keep the lamb, police said.

“The lamb was turned over to an animal protection group,” the statement said. “During its short stay with police, the lamb felt comfortable and starting drinking from a bottle.” (Reporting by Josephin Schoettler; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.