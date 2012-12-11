Swedish firm aims to honour Sage of Omaha in rock

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A small Swedish financial firm has decided to honour U.S. investment guru Warren Buffett by arranging for an inscription of his words to be carved into rock, the company said on Tuesday.

Buffett is nicknamed the Sage of Omaha for his financial acumen and is one of the world’s richest men as head of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

The inscription is being paid for by Swedish investment company Spiltan and will be carved in rock on the southwest coast of the Nordic state.

It will say, “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get”, and reflects Buffett’s investment philosophy.

The inscription will be in place early next year, Spiltan chief executive Per Borjesson told Reuters.

Borjesson said he has long been an admirer of Buffett and believed the American should win a Nobel Prize for economics, even if he is not an academic. Arranging to set up a stone inscription was a way to make an award to Buffett, he said.

The company which does the stone inscriptions is owned by one of the shareholders of Spiltan, Borjesson added.