Oddo & Cie and M&A boutique Messier, Maris et Associes form joint venture

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a joint venture on Tuesday, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.

The joint venture would target France's biggest companies, such as members of SBF-120 equity index and initial public offerings, capital increases or privatisations.

Jean-Marie Messier, ex-Vivendi boss, expected no pause in equity capital market activities before the French presidential elections in April and May, as Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the election of U.S President Donald Trump had spurred companies to re-think their corporate strategies.

"On the corporate level, the number of projects currently under way is extremely important," Messier told journalists.

The start of 2017 has already seen a flurry of deals in France, such as Safran's takeover of Zodiac Aerospace and the flotations of Wi-fi company Osmozis and biotech group Lysogene.

Oddo & Cie and Messier, Maris et Associes said their exclusive joint venture would keep the two companies autonomous although they declined to say how revenue would be split.

"The idea is to work together, go meet clients together. The firms would keep their autonomy and if one of us does not want to work on a case, it won't," said Philippe Oddo, managing partner of Oddo & Cie. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)