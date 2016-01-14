FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oddo says gets nod to buy majority of BHF
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Oddo says gets nod to buy majority of BHF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French private bank Oddo & Cie said on Thursday it had received all necessary regulatory clearance for the purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson.

After securing a 17.6 percent stake from investment fund Franklin Templeton, Oddo now holds 42.6 percent, it said.

It has also agreed the purchase of an 11.2 percent stake held by Stefan Quandt, part of the family behind car maker BMW , and is therefore certain to increase its BHF stake to 53.9 percent, Oddo added.

In November, Oddo launched a 760 million euro ($830 million) counter bid for BHF, challenging Chinese investor Fosun , which thereafter pulled its bid in December. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.