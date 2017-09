PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - Oddo & Cie said on Tuesday it bought Germany’s Meriten Investment Management for an undisclosed amount, creating a group that will manage over 40 billion euros ($43.4 billion) worth of assets.

Founded in 1969, Meriten IM has 24.8 billion euros in assets under management and employs close to 180 people in Dusseldorf.