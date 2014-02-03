FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BNDES needs to scale back lending -Odebrecht CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES needs to scale back subsidized lending and focus more on mitigating project risk as a way to leverage more investments in much-needed roads, ports and airports, the head of construction giant Grupo Odebrecht SA said on Monday.

Projects need a constant flow of bank loans and despite the emergence of a market for local infrastructure notes, they will never replace the need for credit, Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive officer of the Salvador, Brazil-based company, said at an event sponsored by Credit Suisse Group in São Paulo.

