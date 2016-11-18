Peru considers rescinding Odebrecht's pipeline contract -source

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru is considering rescinding Odebrecht SA’s $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract after the Brazilian company’s attempt to sell its majority stake in the project got snagged on corruption concerns, a government source said Friday.

As a condition to buying Odebrecht’s stake, a Sempra Energy-led consortium asked to remove a clause in the contract that could hold it liable for any corruption during the awarding of the project, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Odebrecht, Sempra Energy and Techint Group, part of the Sempra-led consortium, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernard Orr)