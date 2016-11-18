(Adds details on contract, background)

By Mitra Taj

LIMA Nov 18 Peru is considering rescinding Odebrecht SA's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract after the Brazilian company's attempt to sell its majority stake in the project got snagged on corruption concerns, a government source said Friday.

As a condition to buying Odebrecht's stake, a Sempra Energy-led consortium asked to remove a clause in the contract that could hold it liable for any corruption during the awarding of the project, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The government of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has refused to remove the clause from the contract and is growing impatient as it seeks to untangle billions in stalled infrastructure projects to bolster growth, the source said.

Odebrecht, entangled in a vast corruption investigation in neighboring Brazil, must exit the pipeline project in order for a group of banks to disburse a $4.1 billion loan needed to finance its construction.

If Sempra does not change its mind on the clause and close the deal, the government could rescind the pipeline contract as soon as the end of the month and hold a new auction to find a company to build and operate the pipeline, the source said. Sempra would be welcome to bid on the project, the source added.

It was unclear what rescinding the contract would mean for Odebrecht, which has been trying to sell off assets to cut its bloated debt in the wake of a massive graft scandal in Brazil.

Odebrecht, Sempra Energy and Techint Group, part of the Sempra-led consortium, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 34-year concession to build and operate the pipeline was awarded to Odebrecht in 2014 after its sole competitor - a Sempra-led group - was disqualified the day of the auction for making last-minute changes to the share each company held in the consortium.

Public prosecutors in Peru have been investigating potential wrongdoing in the bidding process, which Odebrecht and public officials have repeatedly denied.

Prosecutors carrying out a separate investigation in the attorney general's office have accused ex-president Ollanta Humala, whose five-year term ended in July, of taking illicit funds from Odebrecht.

Humala and Odebrecht have repeatedly denied wrongdoing in Peru.

Spanish energy firm Enagas SA controls a 25 percent stake in the pipeline project. Peruvian construction group Grana y Montero has a 20 percent stake.

Work on the pipeline, scheduled to finish in 2019, was 35 percent complete in July. (Additional reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Bernard Orr)