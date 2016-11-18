(Adds details on contract, background)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA Nov 18 Peru is considering rescinding
Odebrecht SA's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract after
the Brazilian company's attempt to sell its majority stake in
the project got snagged on corruption concerns, a government
source said Friday.
As a condition to buying Odebrecht's stake, a
Sempra Energy-led consortium asked to remove a clause in the
contract that could hold it liable for any corruption during the
awarding of the project, said the source, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The government of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has
refused to remove the clause from the contract and is growing
impatient as it seeks to untangle billions in stalled
infrastructure projects to bolster growth, the source said.
Odebrecht, entangled in a vast corruption investigation in
neighboring Brazil, must exit the pipeline project in order for
a group of banks to disburse a $4.1 billion loan needed to
finance its construction.
If Sempra does not change its mind on the clause and close
the deal, the government could rescind the pipeline contract as
soon as the end of the month and hold a new auction to find a
company to build and operate the pipeline, the source said.
Sempra would be welcome to bid on the project, the source added.
It was unclear what rescinding the contract would mean for
Odebrecht, which has been trying to sell off assets to cut its
bloated debt in the wake of a massive graft scandal in Brazil.
Odebrecht, Sempra Energy and Techint Group, part of the
Sempra-led consortium, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The 34-year concession to build and operate the pipeline was
awarded to Odebrecht in 2014 after its sole competitor - a
Sempra-led group - was disqualified the day of the auction for
making last-minute changes to the share each company held in the
consortium.
Public prosecutors in Peru have been investigating potential
wrongdoing in the bidding process, which Odebrecht and public
officials have repeatedly denied.
Prosecutors carrying out a separate investigation in the
attorney general's office have accused ex-president Ollanta
Humala, whose five-year term ended in July, of taking illicit
funds from Odebrecht.
Humala and Odebrecht have repeatedly denied wrongdoing in
Peru.
Spanish energy firm Enagas SA controls a 25
percent stake in the pipeline project. Peruvian construction
group Grana y Montero has a 20 percent stake.
Work on the pipeline, scheduled to finish in 2019, was 35
percent complete in July.
(Additional reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Bernard Orr)