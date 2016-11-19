LIMA Nov 19 Peru will hold a new auction for a
natural gas pipeline project next year if financing for a
project controlled by the Brazilian engineering company
Odebrecht remains snagged on corruption concerns, the
finance minister said Saturday.
Odebrecht, ensnared in a massive corruption scandal in
neighboring Brazil, must exit the $5 billion Gasoducto Sur
Peruano project as a condition of banks that would provide a
$4.1 billion syndicated loan for construction on the project.
But Odebrecht's attempt to sell its 55 percent stake in the
project has faced several repeated delays.
"This is a great opportunity for Peru to auction the project
again. We think we'll do it relatively quickly, it's a very
attractive project," Thorne told reporters, adding that the
government would not legally be able to take control of the
contract until January.
The current contract was designed during the previous
government of Ollanta Humala to transport natural gas from
Peru's abundant Camisea fields to the Pacific coast, where it
would feed power plants and a future petrochemical complex.
Thorne said the government of President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski, who took office in July, would probably modify the
project so it also transports gas to cities in Peru's southern
Andes and so it is not financed through consumer electric bills.
Reuters reported on Friday, citing a government source, that
the government might revoke the pipeline contract so it could
hold an auction to find a new builder and operator.
Construction on the pipeline was about a third finished in
July. Odebrecht has not responded to requests for comment on
Friday and Saturday.
Odebrecht won the rights to build the pipeline in 2014 after
its sole competitor - a group led by U.S.-based Sempra Energy -
was disqualified the day of the auction for making last-minute
changes to the share each company held in the consortium.
Public prosecutors and the comptroller have been
investigating possible wrongdoing in the bidding process.
This year Sempra Energy has offered to buy Odebrecht's stake
in the project, but it wants the government to remove a clause
from the contract that would hold it liable for any corruption
during the awarding of the project, the government source said.
Thorne reiterated the government would not strip the clause
from the contract.
"We're firm on the fight against corruption. We don't know
if there was any or wasn't...but what we won't do is offer any
protections," Thorne said.
