FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru says will find replacement for Odebrecht on pipeline in Jan
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 25, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Peru says will find replacement for Odebrecht on pipeline in Jan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quotes from Kuczynski, context)

LIMA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Friday that he expects to find a company in early January to replace Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA as the builder and operator of a proposed $5 billion natural gas pipeline.

Sempra Energy announced on Wednesday that it had dropped its offer to buy Odebrecht’s majority stake in the project, leaving junior partners scrambling as the government eyes a new auction. Odebrecht must fully exit the project as a condition of banks that would finance its construction.

Kuczynski reiterated that his government would not strip an anti-corruption clause from the pipeline contract, a request made by Sempra amid concerns it would be left on the hook for any wrongdoing committed by Odebrecht. Odebrecht is at the center of the biggest-ever graft scandal in neighboring Brazil and its pipeline contract is under investigation in Peru.

The clause “is in all concessions that Peru has. If you don’t want to sign it, get out of here!” Kuczynski told a crowd of cheering supporters in comments broadcast on state TV.

“We’re working and I expect that by the beginning of January we’ll have a replacement and the pipeline will be built no matter what,” Kuczynski added.

Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former investment banker who took office in July, is eager to push out infrastructure projects as part of his promise to jumpstart economic growth. His government is also striving to shore up its anti-corruption credentials after his adviser was ousted for appearing to plot corrupt deals in leaked audio.

Peru’s energy and mines minister told Congress late on Thursday that the anti-corruption clause would not make a new company liable for any wrongdoing by Odebrecht.

This week the government announced that China National Petroleum Corp discovered 3.9 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves that could feed the future pipeline, possibly easing worries that there would not be enough demand for its use.

“That’s a whole lot of gas!” Kuczynski said.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.