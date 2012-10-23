FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Odebrecht Finance adds $450 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Odebrecht Finance adds $450 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Odebrecht Finance Ltd, on
Monday added $450 million of senior notes to an existing issue
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The notes are guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht
SA. 
    BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco and Citigroup
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ODEBRECHT FINANCE

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/26/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 116.266  FIRST PAY   12/26/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 299.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.