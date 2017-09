Nov 19 (Reuters) - Odeon Film AG :

* Says 9-month EBIT improved year on year by approximately 0.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros

* Says 9-month result in the amount of -0.6 million euros (previous year: -0.7 million euros)

* Says expects positive EBIT for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: