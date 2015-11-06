FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Odfjell Drilling mulls sale of well services unit -sources
November 6, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Norway's Odfjell Drilling mulls sale of well services unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore rig driller Odfjell Drilling is considering a sale of its oil well services unit to free up cash amid weak demand for oil rigs in the face of low crude prices, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The people said Odfjell Drilling had hired U.S.-based energy industry focused investment bank Simmons & Company International to sound out potential buyers of the unit which employs around 500 and accounted for 20 percent of group earnings last year.

One of the people said Odfjell Drilling was likely to seek a high price for the profitable unit given the firm’s high indebtdness, meaning a deal might not happen.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the considerations are not public, did not provide a possible valuation for the unit or mention possible buyers. Odfjell Drilling declined to comment, whereas a Simmons spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
