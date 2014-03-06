FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-eDreams Odigeo to sell shares to institutions in IPO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 6, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-eDreams Odigeo to sell shares to institutions in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct company name in headline and text, drops brand names to avoid repetition)

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Online travel company eDreams Odigeo is to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Spain aimed at institutions in which it hopes to raise 50 million euros ($68.70 million) via the subscription of new shares.

In the nine months to December the company took 7.3 million bookings and had recurring core earnings of 88.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Paul Day and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.