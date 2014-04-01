FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's eDreams Odigeo IPO values company at up to $1.5 bln - sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's eDreams Odigeo IPO values company at up to $1.5 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Spanish online travel firm eDreams Odigeo could be valued at up to 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion) after the company narrowed the price range of its Madrid initial public offering (IPO) to 10-10.25 euros, sources said on Tuesday.

The Barcelona-based company is selling 370 million euros of shares in Spain’s first corporate IPO since 2011, including 50 million euros in new shares. The new price range values the company between 1.05 and 1.75 billion euros, the sources said.

The original price range had been 9.25-11.50 euros. The books are due to close on Wednesday at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.