Spain's eDreams Odigeo valued at $1.5 billion in IPO - source
April 2, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's eDreams Odigeo valued at $1.5 billion in IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.25 euros a share, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the company at 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

The source said that orders were limited below 10.25 euros a share and orders below that price risked missing a deal. Another source told Reuters on Monday that eDreams Odigeo had narrowed its price range to 10-10.25 euros from an original range of 9.25-11.50 euros.

The company is selling 370 million euros of shares in one of Spain’s first corporate IPOs since 2011. Books are due to close at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry)

