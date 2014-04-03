FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's eDreams Odigeo says valued at $1.5 bln after IPO pricing
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's eDreams Odigeo says valued at $1.5 bln after IPO pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) had been priced at 10.25 euros per share, giving the company an initial market value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.51 billion).

The company said it had sold 4.8 million new shares, while existing shareholders, including funds controlled by private equity firms Permira and Ardian and senior management, sold 31.8 million shares.

The group said the shares, listed on the Spanish stock exchange, were expected to start trading on April 8.

$1 = 0.7263 euros Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, writing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.