Spain's eDreams Odigeo says valued at $1.5 bln after IPO pricing

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) had been priced at 10.25 euros per share, giving the company an initial market value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.51 billion).

The company said it had sold 4.8 million new shares, while existing shareholders, including funds controlled by private equity firms Permira and Ardian and senior management, sold 31.8 million shares.

The group said the shares, listed on the Spanish stock exchange, were expected to start trading on April 8.