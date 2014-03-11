FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-OECD quarterly GDP forecasts for major economies
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-OECD quarterly GDP forecasts for major economies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Following are updated forecasts
from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) for growth in the world's main developed economies in the
first and second quarters of 2014.
    The GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter
growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency
indicators published up to March 10. Data are seasonally and in
some cases also working-day adjusted.
    Because the estimates are on an annualised,
quarter-on-quarter basis, they do not compare with the OECD's
latest annual GDP forecasts dating from November. 
    The OECD said the second quarter forecasts for the United
States, Japan and Canada had not been updated from its November
Economic Outlook because of one-off factors that its model could
not incorporate.*
    
                    2013 Q3     2013 Q4     2014 Q1     2014 Q2
 United States          4.1         2.4         1.7           *
 Japan                  0.9         0.7         4.8           *
 Germany                1.3         1.5         3.7         2.5
 France                -0.2         1.2         0.7         1.0
 Italy                 -0.1         0.5         0.7         0.1
 Britain                3.4         2.9         3.3         3.3
 Canada                 2.7         2.9         0.5           *
 G7                     2.8         2.0         2.2         2.0
 Euro area 3**          0.5         1.2         1.9         1.4
    ** Weighted average of Germany, France and Italy. 
    The report is available at:
www.oecd.org/economy/economicoutlook.htm

