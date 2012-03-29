FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-OECD Q1, Q2 GDP forecasts for G7 countries
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-OECD Q1, Q2 GDP forecasts for G7 countries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Following are updated forecasts
from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
for first and second quarter growth in gross domestic product in
the world's main developed economies.	
    The GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter
growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency
indicators published by March 28, 2012. Data are seasonally and
in some cases also working-day adjusted. Figures in brackets
show the associated standard error ranges.	
                          GDP growth (annualised q/q)
                                       
                   10Q4  11Q1  11Q2  11Q3  11Q4  12Q1  12Q2 
 United States      2.3   0.4   1.3   1.8   3.0   2.9    2.8
 Japan             -0.6  -7.0  -1.3   7.1  -0.8   3.4    1.4
 Euro 3*            1.5   3.6   0.8   1.2  -0.8  -0.4    0.9
 Germany            1.9   5.5   1.1   2.3  -0.7   0.1    1.5
 France             1.6   3.5  -0.1   1.3   0.6  -0.2    0.9
 Italy              0.7   0.5   1.2  -0.7  -2.6  -1.6   -0.1
 UK                -2.0   1.0  -0.2   2.3  -1.2  -0.4    0.5
 Canada             3.1   3.7  -0.6   4.2   1.8   2.5    2.5
 G7                 1.4   0.2   0.6   2.6   1.1   1.9    1.9
                                                            
 * The weighted average of the three largest countries in the
euro area (Germany, France and Italy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.