FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OECD sees China, U.S. outlook stabilising, Europe still hobbled
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

OECD sees China, U.S. outlook stabilising, Europe still hobbled

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The economic outlook remains poor for major economies though there are growing signs of stabilisation in Canada, China and the United States, the OECD said on Monday.

In its latest monthly report on the global economy, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said its composite leading indicator (CLI) for the 33-nation OECD held steady in September at 100.2 for the third month in a row.

The reading for the United States rose marginally to 100.9 from 100.8 in August, which the OECD said was indicative of growth stabilising in the world’s biggest economy.

China’s reading was steady at 99.4 for the fourth month in a row while Canada’s was also unchanged at 99.7.

However, in the euro zone, Germany’s outlook deteriorated with its reading slipping to 98.7 in September from 99.0 in August. France, meanwhile, saw its reading slip to 99.5 from 99.6.

“Compared to recent months where the CLI has pointed to a deteriorating outlook, tentative signs of stabilisation are also emerging in Italy,” the OECD said. Italy’s reading rose to 99.0 from 98.9.

The OECD’s reading for the euro zone as whole was stable in September at 99.4, but that the level still indicated a weak growth outlook.

A reading of 100 reflects the long-term average for each country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.