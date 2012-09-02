FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB must do more for euro - OECD's Gurria
September 2, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

ECB must do more for euro - OECD's Gurria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLED, Slovenia, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should do more to stem the crisis in the euro zone because the current financial facilities are not enough, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.

“The system is at stake, the euro should not be put at risk ... The ECB should do more, EFSF and ESM are not enough,” Angel Gurria told a news conference during an international forum in Slovenia, referring to the European Financial Stability Facility and European Stability Mechanism.

“The ECB should start unlimited bond buying, the sooner the better,” Gurria said.

