Euro zone split as Germany dynamic, France weak-OECD

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Economic activity in the euro zone is diverging, with Germany leading a group of economies showing slightly more positive signals while France and Italy are posting sluggish activity below long-term trends, the OECD said on Thursday.

In its monthly leading indicator survey, the OECD said that Japan and the United States were showing stronger signs of improvement in economic activity, pointing towards an expansion.

The U.S. economy posted a figure of 101.3 in March, above its long term average of 100, with the OECD saying it had regained momentum.

Major emerging economies were also showing stronger positive signals compared to last month’s survey, particularly China, where the assessment pointed to above-trend growth.

The survey suggested that Brazil’s economy was reaching a turning point, as was Britain‘s.