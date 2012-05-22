Swiss economy to pick up, rates may rise in 2013 -OECD

* OECD sees growth of 0.9 pct in 2012, 1.9 pct in 2013

* CPI expected at -0.5 pct in 2012, 0.1 pct in 2013

* OECD says policy rates could rise in 2013

* Leverage rules for big banks need tightening-OECD

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is expected to gain steam in the second half of the year and the central bank may have to raise rates in 2013 as economic output improves, the OECD said on Tuesday.

In its economic outlook report, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said the main challenges to the economy were adverse developments in its euro zone trading partners and fluctuations in the exchange rate.

To counter the risk of deflation and a recession, the Swiss National Bank on Sept. 6 set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the safe-haven franc, which had shot up by double digits against the euro within just a few months.

The SNB had already cut its interest rate target to nil and boosted liquidity in the money market.

The economy has escaped contraction and the OECD forecasts growth of 0.9 percent for 2012, accelerating to 1.9 percent in 2013.

Growth will pick up from the second half of 2012 onwards as demand from main trading partners strengthens, in part linked to the recovery in euro area economies, the report said.

The OECD also reiterated its call on big Swiss banks, such as UBS and Credit Suisse, to beef up bank capital further.

Although the Swiss have already enacted capital adequacy standards that exceed the Basel III global rules, the OECD said the big banks still needed more: While their direct exposure to peripheral euro zone debt was limited, their base needed strengthening to insulate them from turbulent markets. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley in Zurich.Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)