Oerlikon taps former Siemens executive as CEO to spur reorganisation

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss manufacturer OC Oerlikon named former Siemens’ power and gas boss Roland Fischer as chief executive on Tuesday as it looks to reorganise its drives division.

Fischer replaces Brice Koch, whose final year at Oerlikon saw the company report a net loss of 418 million Swiss francs ($419.22 million) driven by restructuring charges and a 476 million franc goodwill writedown at its drives business.

The drives business, whose gears go into Lamborghini sports cars as well as mining and construction vehicles, is to be reorganised “to allow for future value-creating options”, the company said in a statement.

“The Group expects 2016, and also 2017, to remain challenging,” it said.

Oerlikon said its sales fell 5.5 percent to 2.7 billion francs for the full year.

Its shares opened 3 percent down at 0800 GMT.

Order intake at the drives business fell to 571 million francs from 781 million hurt but weaker demand from the oil and gas industry.

Orders were also down for textile machinery, falling to 733 million francs from 901 million as Chinese demand plunged.

There was better news in surface solutions, where thin-film coatings designed to increase durability of industrial equipment including turbines performed well, boosting orders to 1.23 billion francs from 965 million.

Fischer left Siemens in January 2015, where he led a power and gas business which had annual sales of 12.7 billion euros ($13.82 billion).

($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)