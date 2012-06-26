New Issue-Oesterreichische Kontrollbank sells $1.5 bln notes

June 26 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB) on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of global notes, said market sources. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 07/06/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.861 FIRST PAY 01/06/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/03/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 116 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A